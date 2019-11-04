McDonald's CEO replaced for relationship with employee

  • November 04 2019 10:37:35

McDonald's CEO replaced for relationship with employee

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
McDonalds CEO replaced for relationship with employee

Steve Easterbrook has been ousted as McDonald's CEO and president after the board determined he "violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee."

Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald's USA, will take over as CEO and president, according to a statement by the company's Board of Directors on on Nov. 3.

"Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the Board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the Company's continued success," said the company.

Kempczinski joined McDonald's in 2015, overseeing global strategy, business development and innovation.

In the same statement, he said he was thrilled to be leading the company.

"I am committed to upholding our rich heritage of serving our customers and driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders," said Kempczinski. "We have a responsibility not only to serve great food, but to make it responsibly and to enrich the communities in which we operate."

Easterbrook termed the relationship a mistake, according to the CBS news, which cites his email to employees. He said it was time for him to quit the company.

"Please join me in congratulating Chris on his promotion. I know you will support him as you have supported me — he's lucky to have a team of your caliber," CBS reported.

McDonald's has 38,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, about 93 percent of which are owned and operated by independent local businesspeople.

McDonalds,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  2. A passage to Europe

    A passage to Europe

  3. Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

    Turkey crucial for peacemaking in Syria: Russian diplomat

  4. Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

    Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism: Defense Ministry

  5. 'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising

    'Turkish Restaurant' becomes center of Iraq's uprising
Recommended
Turkeys automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months
Inflation slips to 8.55% in October

Inflation slips to 8.55% in October
Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist

Constructive way should be found for sanction bill: Economist
Gold deposits at local banks reach $11 billion

Gold deposits at local banks reach $11 billion
Turkish Airlines plans new routes to Asia, North America next year

Turkish Airlines plans new routes to Asia, North America next year
Saudi regulator approves Aramcos request to list

Saudi regulator approves Aramco's request to list
WORLD Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia becomes tourist paradise for Turks

Serbia attracts millions of tourists, mostly Turks, every year despite being beset by political and economic difficulties due to its turbulent past of the 90s.

ECONOMY Turkeys automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive exports reach $25.4B in 10 months

Turkey's automotive industry exports reached $25.4 billion in the first 10 months of this year, according to an exporters association.
SPORTS Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish star Söyüncü scores his first ever goal for Leicester: 2-0

Turkish defender Çağlar Söyüncü nets his first goal for Leicester as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League