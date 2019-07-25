Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 76.2% of its capacity in July, according to a Central Bank survey released on July 24.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the manufacturing industry fell slightly this month, down 0.9 percentage points from 77.1% in June.

The CUR figures are based on business tendency survey responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) said while 1,726 companies responded to the survey in July, the monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.