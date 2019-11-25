Manufacturing capacity use hits 15-month high

  • November 25 2019 11:08:11

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 77.2% of its capacity in November, its highest level in the last 15 months, the country's Central Bank announced on Nov. 25.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the Turkish manufacturing industry rose 0.8 percentage points from last month, compared to 76.4% in October, the bank survey said.

The figure in August 2018 was 77.8%.

The CUR figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,786 companies responded to the survey this month, the bank said.

