Manufacturing capacity use down in December

  • December 26 2019 10:41:26

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's manufacturing sector used 77 percent of its capacity in December, according to a Central Bank survey released on Dec. 26.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the manufacturing sector fell slightly this month, 0.2 percentage point on a monthly basis.

In November, the index was 77.2 percent, reaching its highest level in the last 15 months. The index was 74.1 percent in December 2018.

The CUR figures are based on business tendency survey responses of local units operating in the manufacturing industry.

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) said while 1,794 companies responded to the survey in December, the monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions.

