Main opposition CHP promises to create funds for pensions

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has pledged to create funds for pensions, stressing that the government should first find resources and then deliver social aids.

Kılıçdaroğlu recalled the debate on early retirement and said his party could create funds for social security on early retirement.

Speaking at Maltepe Economic Forum, he stressed the age problem laying ahead of early retirement would be solved with family pensions.

“If one says, ‘I will make aid without the resources,’ then this will be harmful. We can create a basic source of unemployment insurance and create family insurance,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu cited the current economic problems of Turkey and stressed some 8,647,283 people have an income below 673 Turkish Liras.

Recalling that talks on the amount of minimum wage will start this week, the CHP leader said the minimum wage should have at least a 22.58 percent increase taking into account inflation rate in the same amount.

Kılıçdaroğlu also underlined Turkey needs a democracy with checks and balances and full functioning democracy in entire institutions. He stressed the necessity of an independent judiciary, freedom of expression and objected to the detention of elected mayors in Turkey’s eastern and southeastern provinces.

“We will start a new constitution-writing process with the participation of all parties. We have to start a new process where no one is excluded,” he stated.