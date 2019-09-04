Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

SİVAS

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Sept. 4 called on the Turkish government to pay attention to five fundamental subjects, saying it is the opposition’s duty to point out the matters.

“I would like to call on the current administration to draw attention to five fundamental matters. We have a duty and that is to issue this call,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The president should “definitely” be impartial, one of Kılıçdaroğlu’s five points.

The CHP leader’s remarks came during a speech in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, marking the centennial anniversary of the Sivas Congress. The Sivas Congress was a significant milestone during national struggle period, as it laid the foundations of the republic by protecting Turkey from becoming a mandate or a protectorate. Modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had described the congress’ decisions as “preparations towards a nation’s salvation.”

“The state of the Republic of Turkey does not have insurance. A president cannot also be the chairman of a party. The power, not given to Mustafa Kemal, is now given [to Erdoğan]. Where is this Parliament?” he added.

The CHP chief once again underlined that in the event of a referendum determining the neutrality of the president “at least 60 percent will vote in favor of an impartial president.”

Another matter Kılıçdaroğlu pointed to was the principle of the separation of powers. The CHP leader said the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the government should be kept separate.

“In healthy democracies, power will be kept under control. Unfettered power is a tool for repression. Right now, there is no authority to point to what is wrong. How can the jurisdiction make decisions in accordance with the political authority?” he said.

“Legislative, executive and judicial [branches] are in the hands of one person,” he added.

Transparency in state governance exists in all democracies, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.

“The rulers of the state collect taxes even from orphans. In all democracies around the world, taxes will be spent but will be called to account. [In Turkey] there is no such thing as transparency. If you are spending the people’s money, you must explain what you are spending on,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also advised the government to convene a council to grapple with Turkey’s economic troubles.

“An Economic Social Council should be gathered. What are the industrialists, farmers and craftsmen thinking [about the economy]? This council has not been convened in the past 10 years,” he said.

“The real problems of Turkey will be substantiated by listening to the problems of those having troubles. You should call these people and listen to their problems,” he added.

The CHP leader also spoke about the devaluation of the Turkish Lira, saying some tenders should be given in Turkish Liras, not U.S. dollars.

“You should turn the dollar-based tenders to one that is done with the Turkish Lira. Are the poor always going to pay for the crisis’ bill?” he said.