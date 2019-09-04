Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

  • September 04 2019 15:37:57

Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

SİVAS
Main opposition CHP leader makes five calls to gov’t

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Sept. 4 called on the Turkish government to pay attention to five fundamental subjects, saying it is the opposition’s duty to point out the matters.

“I would like to call on the current administration to draw attention to five fundamental matters. We have a duty and that is to issue this call,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The president should “definitely” be impartial, one of Kılıçdaroğlu’s five points.

The CHP leader’s remarks came during a speech in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, marking the centennial anniversary of the Sivas Congress. The Sivas Congress was a significant milestone during national struggle period, as it laid the foundations of the republic by protecting Turkey from becoming a mandate or a protectorate. Modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk had described the congress’ decisions as “preparations towards a nation’s salvation.”

“The state of the Republic of Turkey does not have insurance. A president cannot also be the chairman of a party. The power, not given to Mustafa Kemal, is now given [to Erdoğan]. Where is this Parliament?” he added.

The CHP chief once again underlined that in the event of a referendum determining the neutrality of the president “at least 60 percent will vote in favor of an impartial president.”

Another matter Kılıçdaroğlu pointed to was the principle of the separation of powers. The CHP leader said the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the government should be kept separate.

“In healthy democracies, power will be kept under control. Unfettered power is a tool for repression. Right now, there is no authority to point to what is wrong. How can the jurisdiction make decisions in accordance with the political authority?” he said.

“Legislative, executive and judicial [branches] are in the hands of one person,” he added.

Transparency in state governance exists in all democracies, Kılıçdaroğlu stressed.

“The rulers of the state collect taxes even from orphans. In all democracies around the world, taxes will be spent but will be called to account. [In Turkey] there is no such thing as transparency. If you are spending the people’s money, you must explain what you are spending on,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu also advised the government to convene a council to grapple with Turkey’s economic troubles.

“An Economic Social Council should be gathered. What are the industrialists, farmers and craftsmen thinking [about the economy]? This council has not been convened in the past 10 years,” he said.

“The real problems of Turkey will be substantiated by listening to the problems of those having troubles. You should call these people and listen to their problems,” he added.

The CHP leader also spoke about the devaluation of the Turkish Lira, saying some tenders should be given in Turkish Liras, not U.S. dollars.

“You should turn the dollar-based tenders to one that is done with the Turkish Lira. Are the poor always going to pay for the crisis’ bill?” he said.

AKP, Politics,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

    Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

  2. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  3. Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

    Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

  4. Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

    Syria's Idlib faces devastation like Aleppo: Erdoğan

  5. Ankara against 'special status' on EU membership: FM

    Ankara against 'special status' on EU membership: FM
Recommended
Turkey marks 100th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Turkey marks 100th anniversary of Sivas Congress
Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems

Turkish forces begin training for S-400 defense systems
Every adult will be monitored for chronic diseases

Every adult will be monitored for chronic diseases
TRT World Forum to tackle most pressing global issues

TRT World Forum to tackle most pressing global issues
41 mayors get 230 years in jail for terror links

41 mayors get 230 years in jail for terror links
Families stage sit-in outside HDP office in SE Turkey

Families stage sit-in outside HDP office in SE Turkey
WORLD Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong extradition law will be withdrawn: Leader

Hong Kong's embattled leader announced on Sept. 4 she will permanently shelve a loathed extradition bill that lit the fuse for three months of pro-democracy protests which have plunged the city into crisis.    
ECONOMY Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czechia invites Turkish construction firms to invest

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Sept. 3 encouraged Turkish companies to increase their investment in Czechia, formerly called the Czech Republic, especially in the construction sector.     
SPORTS Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey lost 93-92 in overtime to the United States on Sept. 3 at the Basketball World Cup, closely missing the chance to grab its first win ever against the basketball giant.