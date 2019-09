Magnitude 4 earthquake jolts southwest Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A magnitude 4 earthquake shook southwestern Turkey on Sept. 29, according to the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD said the quake centered in the Mediterranean Sea off the province of Muğla hit at 10.50 a.m. (0750GMT).

The tremor occurred at a depth of nearly 109 kilometers (68 miles) and was felt in the resort town of Marmaris, some 144 km (89 miles) away.