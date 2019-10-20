Lufthansa cabin crew union stages all-day strike at smaller airlines

  • October 20 2019 12:06:09

Lufthansa cabin crew union stages all-day strike at smaller airlines

FRANKFURT-Reuters
Lufthansa cabin crew union stages all-day strike at smaller airlines

German flight attendants' union UFO on Oct. 20 said it would stage an all-day strike at smaller German divisions of airline group Lufthansa in an escalating row over workers' pay and pensions.

The walkout at Lufthansa brands Germanwings, Eurowings, Lufthansa City Line and Sunexpress had initially been scheduled for 0300-0900 GMT but the union in a statement on Oct. 20 said industrial action would now be extended until midnight local time (2200 GMT), citing threats made by the airline over jobs as a reason.

A Lufthansa spokesman said the strike was illegal because UFO's status as a union negotiating on behalf of staff was in doubt.



