Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective

  • October 20 2019 16:50:49

Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective

PARIS-Agence France-Presse
Louvre gears up for Leonardo da Vinci retrospective

The Louvre in Paris is putting the finishing touches to an ambitious Leonardo da Vinci retrospective opening on Oct. 18, which groups more than 160 of the artist’s works and has already attracted close to 200,000 advance visitor bookings.

Timed to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the famed artist’s death, the show, simply called “Leonardo da Vinci”, took a decade to put together and includes works on loan from Queen Elizabeth and Bill Gates.

“If you want to be amazed, you must come,” said Vincent Delieuvin, chief curator at the Louvre’s department of paintings, during a preview for staff at the Louvre.

“It’s almost as if we were bringing Leonardo da Vinci’s workshop back to life,” he said.

The Louvre itself owns five of the artist’s paintings, more than anybody else, including the Mona Lisa which is seen by 30,000 people every day.

“This unprecedented retrospective of da Vinci’s painting career will illustrate how he placed utmost importance on painting,” the museum said.

“The exhibition will paint the portrait of a man and an artist of extraordinary freedom,” it said.

In addition to the Mona Lisa -- which will remain at her usual spot in the Louvre -- four paintings are to form the centre of the show: The Virgin of the Rocks, La Belle Ferronniere, Saint John the Baptist, and Saint Anne.

“The objective is to place them alongside a wide array of drawings as well as a small but significant series of paintings and sculptures from the master’s circle,” the Louvre said.

The exhibition runs until February.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

    Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria safe zone

    Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria safe zone

  3. YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

    YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

  4. Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

    Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

  5. Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia

    Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia
Recommended
Abolishing talent tests harms arts education: Experts

Abolishing talent tests harms arts education: Experts
Colombian teachers Despacito wins praise in Turkey

Colombian teacher's 'Despacito' wins praise in Turkey
Hitting UNESCO trails in land of fairy chimneys

Hitting UNESCO trails in land of fairy chimneys
Master of fado music takes Istanbul stage

Master of fado music takes Istanbul stage
Arslantepe Mound must be in UNESCO, says professor

Arslantepe Mound must be in UNESCO, says professor
Ottomans’ first printed books displayed for visitors

Ottomans’ first printed books displayed for visitors
WORLD Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest

Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest

One of the most prominent figures against independence for Catalonia stages a counter-protest after a week of separatist unrest and called for an end to the violence
ECONOMY European governments move to veto Facebooks digital money

European governments move to veto Facebook's digital money

Major European players join forces to block Facebook's proposed digital currency because of risks
SPORTS Turkish young weightlifter becomes European champion

Turkish young weightlifter becomes European champion

Turkish athletes bag four gold, two silver and six bronze medals in European Junior & U23 Weightlifting Championships