Liverpool stroll into League Cup with 5-4 penalty shootout win over Arsenal

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Liverpool advanced to the quarterfinals of the League Cup -- the Carabao Cup -- after beating Arsenal 5-4 on penalties in a thrilling match on Oct. 30.

Fans at Anfield Road witnessed more goals scored in 90 minutes than in the penalty shootout as the normal time ended 5-5 in an amazing night.

Liverpool's goals were scored by Shkodran Mustafi (6) (OG), James Milner (43), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (58), and Divock Origi (62, 90' 4 ).

Lucas Torreira (19), Gabriel Martinelli (26, 36), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (54), and Joe Willock (70) were the scorers for Arsenal.

Caoimhin Kelleher's save from Dani Ceballos in the penalty shootout brought victory to Liverpool over Arsenal to bag the quarterfinals ticket in the tournament.

All the Liverpool players managed to score in the penalties shootouts.

In the other League Cup game, Premier League giants Chelsea hosted Manchester United to reach the last-8 at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United defeated Chelsea 2-1 as the Red Devils' English forward Marcus Rashford's double helped his team seal a place in the quarterfinals.

On the losing side, French forward Michy Batshuayi found the net in the 61st minute of the match.