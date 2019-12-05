Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

  December 05 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
It was a night to remember for Liverpool, as the Reds defeated Everton 5-2 to set a new club record, with their best ever start to Premier League history.

Goals by Divock Origi (2), Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum marked another win to Liverpool, who now have 43 points after 15 games.

They are eight points better than the second spot team, Leicester City, and had their 32nd consecutive unbeaten game in the league.

Following this win, Liverpool Manager celebrated his 100th Premier League win, becoming the second fastest manager to achieve 100 wins in the Premier League after Jose Mourinho (142 games).

Klopp did it in 159 games.

For the losing side, Michael Keane and Richarlison scored in the first half, but it was all Liverpool.

In 2017-18 season, Manchester City racked up 43 points with 14 wins, same as current day Liverpool. 

Other results:

Chelsea - Aston Villa: 2-1

Leicester City - Watford: 2-0

Manchester United - Tottenham: 2-1

Southampton - Norwich City: 2-1

Wolverhampton - West Ham United: 2-0

Liverpool - Everton : 5-2

