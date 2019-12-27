Liverpool hammer Leicester City to sit firmly at top

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

English Premier League leaders Liverpool smashed Leicester City 4-0 late on Dec. 26 to increase the point gap to 13 against their nearest opponents the Foxes.

Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino scored twice against Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Midfielder James Milner and defender Trent Alexander-Arnold were the other scorers for the Reds at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

German manager Jurgen Klopp's men are having an extraordinary season with Liverpool winning 17 matches out of 18 to have 52 points in the Premier League. They have only one draw.

Still unbeaten in the league, Liverpool top the table.

Liverpool have been long craving for a Premier League triumph as they last grabbed it three decades ago in 1990.

Title contenders Leicester City are currently in second spot with 39 points.

Manchester City are in third place in the league with 38 points.

Other results:

Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton: 2-1

Bournemouth - Arsenal: 1-1

Aston Villa - Norwich: 1-0

Chelsea - Southampton: 0-2

Crystal Palace - West Ham: 2-1

Everton - Burnley: 1-0

Sheffield United - Watford: 1-1

Manchester United - Newcastle United: 4-1



