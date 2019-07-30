Libya gov't hails Turkish stance on attacks on Tripoli

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Monday hailed Turkey's stance rejecting Khalifa Haftar's armed aggression on the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by al-Sarraj's office.

Fayez al-Sarraj's remarks came following a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Tripoli Serhat Aksen.

Aksen and al-Sarraj discussed the latest developments in Libya as well as bilateral ties between the two countries.

Al-Sarraj expressed his government's aspiration to develop and boost bilateral ties between Turkey and Libya.

For his part, Aksen reiterated Turkey's support for the UN-recognized government and Ankara's steadfast position in defense of the capital Tripoli and the Libyan state, according to the statement.

The Turkish ambassador also stressed Turkey condemned ongoing attacks on civilian facilities in Tripoli, and praised the initiative of Al-Sarraj who had proposed return to the path of political settlement on June 16.

Since early April, forces loyal to Haftar have been launching a campaign to capture Tripoli from GNA forces.

Clashes between the two sides since then have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA, which enjoys UN recognition.

