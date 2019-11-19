Libya factory strike likely 'war crime': UN envoy

  • November 19 2019 09:46:20

Libya factory strike likely 'war crime': UN envoy

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
Libya factory strike likely war crime: UN envoy

An airstrike that killed at least seven workers at a biscuit factory in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, is under investigation and could amount to a “war crime,” the UN envoy to the North African nation Ghassan Salame said on Nov. 18.

Addressing the UN Security Council via video link, Salame blasted the attack on the facility in the Wadi Rabea neighborhood that also injured 35 people. He also railed against the dangerous consequences of foreign involvement in Libya's conflict.

“Regardless of whether the attack deliberately targeted the factory or was an indiscriminate attack, it may constitute a war crime. We are working to verify the facts and will update you accordingly,” Salame told the council in New York.

“It appears that the majority of the dead were migrants, but that at least two were Libyans.”

Those killed in the factory, which is about 21km from the center of Tripoli, included two Libyans and five foreigners from Bangladesh and sub-Saharan African countries, according to local emergency teams.

Tripoli, the headquarters of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), has been under attack since early April from forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar, a renegade commander from the east of the country.

The offensive by Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) quickly ground to a stalemate, and both sides, drawing on support from foreign powers, have used drones and fighter jets to carry out airstrikes amid sporadic fighting.

“The dangers and direct consequences of foreign interference are increasingly evident. To fill gaps in manpower, there is growing involvement of mercenaries and fighters from foreign private military companies,” said Salame.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

    CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  2. Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

    Auction for Grand Bazaar shop starts with $227,000 per square meter

  3. Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

    Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

  4. Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

    Turkey committed to Kanal Istanbul project

  5. Trilateral Cyprus to meet in Berlin

    Trilateral Cyprus to meet in Berlin
Recommended
Iran cracks down on ringleaders of fuel protests

Iran cracks down on 'ringleaders' of fuel protests
US: Israeli settlements dont violate intl law

US: Israeli settlements don't violate int'l law
EU calls for restraint in Hong Kong

EU calls for restraint in Hong Kong
Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill

Kim Jong Un supervises another N Korean military drill
Hong Kong police battle protesters trying to escape arrest

Hong Kong police battle protesters trying to escape arrest
Food shortages cripple Bolivia, new elections still uncertain

Food shortages cripple Bolivia, new elections still uncertain
WORLD Iran cracks down on ringleaders of fuel protests

Iran cracks down on 'ringleaders' of fuel protests

An Iranian intelligence official has threatened to crack down on leaders of protests against a recent government decision to hike fuel prices
ECONOMY Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkish auto sales decrease in first 10 months

Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales decreased 31.88 percent in the first ten months of the current year
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes will take on France's ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on Nov. 19 in the ninth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.