Leicester 9-goal triumph one for the record books

  • October 26 2019 13:43:55

Leicester 9-goal triumph one for the record books

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Leicester 9-goal triumph one for the record books

Leicester City scored nine away goals over Southampton late on Oct. 25, making their way into the record books of English football.

The hammering of Southampton 9-0 in an away match at St, Mary's stadium meant Leicester City equaled Manchester United's biggest-ever win in the history of the Premier League.

Up until Oct. 25 night's match, Manchester United was the only team to perform that feat in the league when they beat Ipswich Town 9-0 at the Old Trafford in 1995.

With its win, Leicester City set the biggest away win record in the Premier League.

The unforgettable match's goals were scored by Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez (3), Jamie Vardy (3), and James Maddison.

In the 12th minute of the match, Southampton were down to 10 men as English defender Ryan Bertrand was sent off.

With this historic victory, the Foxes jumped into second place with 20 points.

U.K.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

    Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

  2. NATO chief urges allies to ‘look at broader picture’ amid row with Turkey over Syria

    NATO chief urges allies to ‘look at broader picture’ amid row with Turkey over Syria

  3. US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

    US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

  4. Hydrocarbons to determine political future of Cyprus: Op-ed

    Hydrocarbons to determine political future of Cyprus: Op-ed

  5. Isn't it a bit late for Europe to call for a safe zone in Syria?

    Isn't it a bit late for Europe to call for a safe zone in Syria?
Recommended
2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico
Troubled Beşiktaş coach Avcı under fire before derby

Troubled Beşiktaş coach Avcı under fire before derby
NBA: Clippers beat Warriors 141-122

NBA: Clippers beat Warriors 141-122
Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60 in EuroLeague

Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60 in EuroLeague
NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts
Turkish teams in Europa League looking for first wins

Turkish teams in Europa League looking for first wins
WORLD Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Second Vietnamese family fears son among 39 UK truck dead

Another Vietnamese citizen is feared among 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain this week, after his father told AFP on Oct. 26 he received a chilling call to say his son died en route to the UK.    
ECONOMY Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul

Turkey ‘vibrant environment’ for UK investors: Consul

Britain’s consul general in Istanbul praised Turkey’s “very vibrant environment” for British businesses.
SPORTS 2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

2019 Formula 1 World Championship to continue in Mexico

The 18th race of the Grand Prix in the 2019 Formula 1 World Championship will take place in Mexico on Oct. 27.