Lebanon imposes ban-travel on Carlos Ghosn

BEIRUT-Anadolu Agency

Lebanese prosecutors imposed a travel ban on former Nissan's chief Carlos Ghosn, the Lebanese National Agency reported.

"Based on the INTERPOL red-flag warrant, the Lebanese prosecution decided to impose a ban-travel on Carlos Ghosn," it said.

The decision by Judge Ghassan Ouiedat also requires Ghosn to keep authorities informed of his place of residence.

Ghosn was questioned for more than three hours in Beirut's Justice Palace, the headquarters of the Lebanese judiciary.

Lebanese media said he will also be questioned in another case by Lebanese authorities over “normalization” charges for his visit to Israel in 2008, deemed an enemy of the Lebanese state.

Ghosn apologized for his Israel's visit which took place when he was in charge of French carmaker Renault, and said he did not mean to hurt the people of Lebanon.

Ghosn, 65, managed to flee Japan to Lebanon last month as he was awaiting trial on charges of under-reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

Justice Minister Albert Serhan said Jan. 2 that Lebanon received a request from INTERPOL to arrest Ghosn because of his escape from Japan. * Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara