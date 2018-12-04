Lawsuit filed against developer of château-style buildings in Mudurnu

  • December 04 2018 17:52:00

Lawsuit filed against developer of château-style buildings in Mudurnu

İdris Emen – BOLU
Lawsuit filed against developer of château-style buildings in Mudurnu
Also check this photo story
  • Grotesque villas in Turkey’s west back on market after official permission
  • Grotesque villas in Turkey’s west back on market after official permission
  • Grotesque villas in Turkey’s west back on market after official permission
  • Grotesque villas in Turkey’s west back on market after official permission

A lawsuit has been filed against the developers of the Burj Al Babas housing project on grounds that the company destroyed trees and dumped excavated soil on forestland in the district of Mudurnu in the northwestern province of Bolu.

The action was taken after it was brought to the limelight that Sarot Group, developers of the Burj Al Babas project, damaged 6.5 decares of forestland and uprooted 82 black pine and oak trees during the construction of the controversial project.

Following a criminal complaint in 2015, an indictment was filed in 2016 against the company’s officials, including offenses such as “occupancy of forestland, forest utilization and settlement in forest and wood-chopping of usable forest assets.”

The indictment said excavated soil was dumped in the forest, as a result of which 46 trees were tumbled down.

During the construction process, barbed wire was set up in a particular area of the forestland leading to the “extricating and utilization of the forestland” offense, the indictment said.

The lawsuit against the Sarot Group is proceeding in a Mudurnu court.

Meanwhile, developer Sarot Group was recently declared bankrupt over the Burj Al Babas project, with many of its clients asking to get paid their money.

IN PHOTOS: Developer of château-style buildings in historical Turkish town goes bankrupt
Developer of château-style buildings in historical Turkish town goes bankrupt

“In 2013, I purchased a timeshare studio for 13,000 Turkish Liras. I fully paid the cost. My timeshare was supposed to be delivered in 2015,” said Nilüfer Önce, a client of the project.

“Legally, our money should be refunded,” said another client named Mehmet Şahin.

Şahin expressed that they filed a complaint for a refund to the Communications Center of the Presidency (“CİMER” in Turkish) and also filed a criminal complaint with courts.

The Burj Al Babas project includes 732 chateau-style villas with Turkish baths, mosques and shopping centers. It had unleashed controversy within Mudurnu for its unaesthetic architecture.

cittaslow, UNESCO World Heritage Site,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US envoy says Turkey correct on Kurds who fled NE Syria

    US envoy says Turkey correct on Kurds who fled NE Syria

  2. Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

    Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

  3. Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

    Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

  4. Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

    Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

  5. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain
Recommended
Cat killer to serve time behind bars

Cat killer to serve time behind bars
Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest

Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest
Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district
Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria

Turkey provides health checks to civilians in N Syria
Turkey appoints acting district mayor

Turkey appoints acting district mayor
School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

School principal suspended after parents protest autistic children: Minister

WORLD Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

Syria: Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River

Russia settles in two bases in Ayn al-Arab previously emptied by the US soldiers

ECONOMY Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

The global debt jumped by $7.5 trillion to reach $250.09 trillion year-on-year in the first half of 2019, said a global trade group of financial institutions
SPORTS Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkish national football team advanced to the UEFA EURO 2020 finals after goalless tie against Iceland evening in Group H qualifying match