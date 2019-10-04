Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish football team Beşiktaş lost 1-0 to England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a UEFA Europa League match on Oct. 3.

Wolves' French defender Willy Boly slotted the ball into Beşiktaş' net during injury time in the second half, giving the club the win in Istanbul.

Wolves bagged three points while Beşiktaş were unable to end their poor form.

This season, Beşiktaş have been disappointing their fans both in the domestic league and European campaign.

The Istanbul team is currently in the relegation zone in the Turkish Super Lig.

Beşiktaş were previously stunned by Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League with the Black Eagles losing 4-2 in Bratislava last month.

Having lost their two matches in the Europa League, Beşiktaş are at the bottom of Group K with no points.

The group is led by Portugal's Braga, with four points.

Slovan Bratislava are in second spot after week two with four points as well.

Wolves are third in Group K with three points.

Beşiktaş will meet Braga in the next match to be held in Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Oct. 24.

Başakşehir draw against Monchengladbach at home

Istanbul Başakşehir, another Turkish team in the Europa League, was unable to cement a 1-0 lead against Germany's Borussia Monchengladbach in Istanbul and settled for a 1-1 draw.

The home team's Bosnian midfielder Edin Visca broke the deadlock against Monchengladbach in the 55th minute of the match.

But Monchengladbach earned the 1-1 draw near the end of the game as German forward Patrick Herrmann scored the equalizer.

Roma top Group J as the Italians have four points after week two.

Austria's Wolfsberg also have four points in the group.

Başakşehir are in third spot with one point.

Monchengladbach are last with the German team also picking up one point.

Başakşehir will host Wolfsberg in the next match on Oct. 24.

Trabzonspor unable to topple Basel, get 2-2 draw

Turkish club Trabzonspor drew against Swiss team Basel 2-2 on their home ground at Medical Park Stadium.

Basel's Swiss defender Silvan Widmer scored the opener in the 20th minute in Trabzon.

Six minutes later, Trabzonspor's Turkish midfielder Abdulkadir Parmak scored the equalizer.

In the 78th minute of the match, Trabzonspor's Argentine midfielder Jose Sosa made it 2-1 for the hosts but they couldn't avoid Basel's equalizer in the 80th minute.

Basel's Swiss midfielder Noah Okafor responded to Trabzonspor to end the match at 2-2.

Following this result, Trabzonspor, who have one point, are in third position in Group C.

Spanish team Getafe are in first place with six points.

Basel are in second spot as the Swiss club got four points after week two.

Russia's Krasnodar are at the bottom of the group with no points.

Trabzonspor will take on Krasnodar in the upcoming match in Turkey.