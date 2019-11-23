Large-scale anti-terror op launched in E Turkey

  • November 23 2019 16:25:00

Large-scale anti-terror op launched in E Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Large-scale anti-terror op launched in E Turkey

Turkey has launched a counter-terrorism operation in the east of the country in a bid to neutralize PKK terrorists and thwart potential attacks in the coming winter, the country's Interior Ministry said on Nov. 23.

Some 2,250 security personnel comprising of gendarmerie commandos and special police forces are taking part in the "Kıran-7 Operation of Munzur Valley", launched in Tunceli province.

The PKK terrorists were afraid to even communicate among themselves, according to Turkey's interior minister.

Süleyman Soylu said that the terrorist organization was able to recruit 108 new terrorists in 2019, whereas this figure had once been as high as 5,500. He added that 221 terrorists had surrendered to Turkish forces during the year.

Local Tunceli authorities released a statement that the operation, which sought to eradicate the terror group's presence in Turkey, continued "successfully with determination."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

 

