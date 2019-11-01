Lagarde takes over duties as European Central Bank head

  • November 01 2019 14:53:57



ANKARA-Anadolu Agency


Christine Lagarde on Nov. 1 assumed her duties as the first-ever female president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

"She was appointed by the European Council on 18 October 2019 for a term of office of eight years," the ECB said in a statement.

Lagarde succeeded Mario Draghi, who was president of the ECB from 2011 to 2019.

Lagarde, 63, holds a law degree from the Paris Nanterre University and a master's degree from the Political Science Institute in Aix en Provence, southern France.

In 2011, Lagarde was elected to become the first-ever female head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

