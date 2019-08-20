Kızılay's Kınık vows to up female staff level

  • August 20 2019 09:27:58

Kızılay's Kınık vows to up female staff level

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Kızılays Kınık vows to up female staff level

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) hopes to increase the number of female employees working for its parent group, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the head of the Turkish aid agency said on Aug. 19.

"The ratio of female employees in our [IFRC] federation is around 45%. Our aim is to bring this rate to 50% soon," Kerem Kınık, who also serves as IFRC's vice president for the European region, said in a statement marking World Humanitarian Day.

"The ratio of women in the management of our federation is only 17%. This rate also needs to be increased rapidly. We know that women are doing better and they are resolute and conciliatory in solving many problems," Kınık said.

"About 130 million people in the world need humanitarian aid, and to meet their need nearly $25 billion is required annually," Kınık said, "but only 40% of it can be met."

In 2008, the UN General Assembly designated Aug. 19 World Humanitarian Day to raise awareness of humanitarian assistance worldwide and the people who risk their lives to provide it. The date marks the anniversary of the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, killing 22 people.

World humanitarian groups, including the Red Crescent, are struggling to cope with major humanitarian crises, Kınık said, adding that last year the national aid agencies of 191 IFRC member countries helped some 32 million people with around 14 million employees and volunteers.

Turkey, Kızılay, Kerem Kınık, World Humanitarian Day

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

    Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

  2. Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

    Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

  3. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  4. US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

    US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

  5. State universities v private universities in Turkey

    State universities v private universities in Turkey
Recommended
Syrian regime shouldnt play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu
German visual artist adores life in homeland Istanbul

German visual artist adores life in 'homeland' Istanbul
10-year-old Selin’s organ donation spreads hope for 5 lives

10-year-old Selin’s organ donation spreads hope for 5 lives
Air polluted in 56 percent of Turkish provinces: Report

Air polluted in 56 percent of Turkish provinces: Report
Turkey will not tolerate terrorism: Interior minister

Turkey will not tolerate terrorism: Interior minister

Turkeys locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

Turkey against foreign intervention in Venezuela

Turkey against foreign intervention in Venezuela

WORLD Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Aug. 20, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.
ECONOMY Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey recorded 102,236 house sales in July, down 17.5% year-on-year, the country's statistical office announced on Aug. 20.     
SPORTS Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.