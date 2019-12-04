Key deputy of ISIL leader arrested in Iraq

  • December 04 2019 09:04:00

Key deputy of ISIL leader arrested in Iraq

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency
Key deputy of ISIL leader arrested in Iraq

Iraqi police arrested a key deputy of deceased ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Dec. 3 in Kirkuk province.

Abu Khaldoun was the terrorist group's military commander for Salah al-Din province, according to Iraq's Security Media Cell communications body.

He was arrested in the town of Hawija and was carrying a fake ID card.

Under Baghdadi, ISIL spread over wide segments of Iraq and Syria beginning in 2013, eventually claiming the formation of a "caliphate" in the region as it plotted and carried out gruesome attacks that reached far beyond its main territorial bastion.

It further set up local affiliates in other regions as it released heinous execution videos on the internet.

Baghdadi had been a top target for the U.S. under both the Trump and Obama administrations and had a $25 million bounty on his head.

As the U.S.-led coalition took back territories once under the terror group's hold, Baghdadi increasingly stayed in the shadows, only rarely releasing pre-recorded audio messages to his followers.

Turkey captures 238 ISIL terrorists in November
Turkey captures 238 ISIL terrorists in November

MOST POPULAR

  1. Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

    Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

  2. Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

    Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

  3. Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

    Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

  4. US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

    US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

  5. Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

    Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO
Recommended
NATO leaders meet amid rows

NATO leaders meet amid rows
North Koreas Kim signals more confrontational stance with new horse ride

North Korea's Kim signals more confrontational stance with new horse ride
Record numbers to require humanitarian assistance: UN

Record numbers to require humanitarian assistance: UN
Trump comments, Uighur bill hit prospects of U.S.-China trade deal

Trump comments, Uighur bill hit prospects of U.S.-China trade deal
Climate change greatest threat to global health: WHO

Climate change greatest threat to global health: WHO
US, NATO praise Turkeys key role in alliance

US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

WORLD NATO leaders meet amid rows

NATO leaders meet amid rows

The NATO summit on Dec. 3 started with clashes between U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
ECONOMY Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish fund to build $10B petchem and refinery facility

Turkish Wealth Fund Management Company will construct a $10 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in Ceyhan, in Turkey's southeastern Adana province, the Wealth Fund's officials told Anadolu Agency on Dec. 3.
SPORTS James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

James, Davis each score 25, Lakers beat Nuggets 105-96

LeBron James has been compared to Michael Jordan for his entire career, though on Dec. 2 night it was Anthony Davis who emulated the Hall of Famer.