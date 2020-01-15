Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

  • January 15 2020 09:27:16

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.

"Earlier this evening, Merih Demiral underwent reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and suture of the lateral meniscus of the left knee," the latest Serie A winners said on their website.

Juventus stated that the surgery in Austria's Innsbruck was successful.

"The time required for an optimal recovery is 6-7 months," Juventus added.

Demiral sustained the knee injury during a Serie A match against Roma.

He flicked the ball into the Roma net in the third minute at the Stadio Olimpico (Rome Olympic Stadium) to give Juventus an early lead. The Turkish international had to quit the game in the first half after suffering from knee trouble.

Juventus beat Roma 2-1 to lead the Serie A.

After the game Demiral left the stadium with crutches. 

Demiral's injury blow dismays Turkey

Turkey is surely bothered by Demiral's shocking injury as the 21-year-old will most probably miss the UEFA EURO 2020.

The Turkish team will play against Italy, Switzerland and Wales in the Group A.

Turkey will take on Italy in the opening game of EURO 2020 in Rome on June 12 and will travel to Baku to face Wales on June 17 and Switzerland on June 21.

Playing alongside Leicester City's Çağlar Söyüncü, Demiral is an essential player for Turkey's defense tandem in the center.

 

Euro2020,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  2. Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

    Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

  3. Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

    Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

  4. Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

    Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

  5. Ceasefire over, war to resume in Libya: Pro-Haftar MP

    Ceasefire over, war to resume in Libya: Pro-Haftar MP
Recommended
EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe smash ASVEL to advance in standings

EuroLeague: Fenerbahçe smash ASVEL to advance in standings
Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder
Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo
Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals
Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

Anadolu Efes topple Barcelona without Micić

Anadolu Efes topple Barcelona without Micić
WORLD Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Fire alarms have been sounding in high-rise buildings across downtown Sydney and Melbourne as dense smoke from distant wildfires confuse electronic sensors. Modern government office blocks in the Australian capital Canberra have been closed because the air inside is too dangerous for civil servants to breathe.

ECONOMY AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
SPORTS Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.