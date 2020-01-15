Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.

"Earlier this evening, Merih Demiral underwent reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and suture of the lateral meniscus of the left knee," the latest Serie A winners said on their website.

Juventus stated that the surgery in Austria's Innsbruck was successful.

"The time required for an optimal recovery is 6-7 months," Juventus added.

Demiral sustained the knee injury during a Serie A match against Roma.

He flicked the ball into the Roma net in the third minute at the Stadio Olimpico (Rome Olympic Stadium) to give Juventus an early lead. The Turkish international had to quit the game in the first half after suffering from knee trouble.

Juventus beat Roma 2-1 to lead the Serie A.

After the game Demiral left the stadium with crutches.

Demiral's injury blow dismays Turkey

Turkey is surely bothered by Demiral's shocking injury as the 21-year-old will most probably miss the UEFA EURO 2020.

The Turkish team will play against Italy, Switzerland and Wales in the Group A.

Turkey will take on Italy in the opening game of EURO 2020 in Rome on June 12 and will travel to Baku to face Wales on June 17 and Switzerland on June 21.

Playing alongside Leicester City's Çağlar Söyüncü, Demiral is an essential player for Turkey's defense tandem in the center.