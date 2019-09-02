Judicial reforms to play key role: President Erdoğan

  • September 02 2019 09:32:41

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Upcoming reforms designed to strengthen trust in Turkey's judicial system will play an important role in the nation's future, said the country's president on Sept. 1.         

"The reforms carried out with the aim of making our justice system work perfectly, in a complete manifestation of the law, strengthening trust in the judiciary, have an important place in our efforts to take our country to a brighter future," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement ahead of Sept. 2’s opening of the new judicial year.       

This year Turkey is set to carry through the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, a plan unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation's judiciary.       

Mentioning the defeated coup of 2016 by the FETÖ Erdoğan said since that time, the Turkish judiciary has passed a great test, proving itself to be the nation's power in the fight against traitors.       

The fight against FETÖ proves how “careful and brave” Turkey must be in the face of groups trying to capture the judiciary, he added.     

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.     

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.     

"The functioning of a truly independent and impartial judiciary, which aims at the unity, strength, and survival of our cherished nation, and makes us proud with its just decisions, carries great importance," Erdoğan said.       

Erdoğan stressed that a dependable justice system is the best guarantee of the country's social peace and fellowship.       

"The steps we have taken to improve the judicial infrastructure and legislation aim to enable members of the judiciary to do their work more easily in line with the principle of the state of law," he said.       

Erdoğan added that in preparing Turkey for its centenary 2023 goals and beyond, Turkey with all institutions continues its work to raise democratic standards and expand human rights and freedoms.     

