Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  • August 05 2019 13:26:45

ANTALYA-Anadolu Agency
Pop star Jennifer Lopez arrives in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya ahead of her concert on Aug. 6.

The world-famous singer will perform at the Regnum Carya Hotel on Aug. 6 as part of her 25-city 'It's My Party' tour.

A plane carrying Lopez arrived in Antalya at early morning.

Latin American pop star went directly to the hotel, where the concert will take place.

A three-storey bulletproof villa, with 5 bedrooms, a private pool and a heliport, is prepared for her to stay.

A 150-strong technical personnel will be working during the concert.

Lopez plans to spend three nights in Antalya.

'J-Lo' will sing her new single, Medicine, among many other hit songs including, On The Floor, Ain't It Funny and Love Don't Cost a Thing.

Lopez has sold 80 millions records worldwide, as well as 40 million albums.

