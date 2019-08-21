James Bond movie gets a title - 'No Time to Die'

  • August 21 2019 12:17:00

James Bond movie gets a title - 'No Time to Die'

LOS ANGELES - Reuters
James Bond movie gets a title - No Time to Die

The new James Bond film finally has a title - "No Time to Die" - and an April 2020 release date, producers announced on Aug. 20.

"Daniel Craig returns as James Bond, 007 in_ NO TIME TO DIE. Out in the UK on 3 April 2020 and 8 April 2020 in the U.S.," according to a brief posting on the official 007 Twitter account.

Filming for the new movie, previously known only as Bond 25, got under way in Jamaica in April when producers announced that Oscar winner Rami Malek will play the villain in latest entry in lucrative British spy franchise.

Craig confirmed in 2017 that he would return for a fifth time as secret agent 007.

Producers said on Aug. 20 that the new film would see Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service before an old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Bond embarks on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which puts him on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, they added.

"No Time to Die" was initially expected to arrive in movie theaters in November 2019 but that date was pushed back to 2020 after Britain's Danny Boyle pulled out as director and was replaced by American Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The film is also being shot in London, Italy and Norway and  actors reprising their roles will include Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Ben Whishaw as Q.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

James Bond, No Time to Die, Daniel Craig

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

  2. Dismissal of three mayors will toughen political climate in Turkey

    Dismissal of three mayors will toughen political climate in Turkey

  3. US meets with far-left terror group in Syria: Interior minister

    US meets with far-left terror group in Syria: Interior minister

  4. Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

    Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

  5. Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone

    Turkish president, German chancellor speak on phone
Recommended
New Matrix film set with Reeves, Moss

New Matrix film set with Reeves, Moss
Life next to an ancient city

Life next to an ancient city
Indias Moon probe enters lunar orbit

India's Moon probe enters lunar orbit
Actor Javier Bardem urges UN delegates to protect oceans

Actor Javier Bardem urges UN delegates to protect oceans
English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran

English town celebrates local hero Ed Sheeran    
Abandoned fawn finds new mother in goat at Istanbul zoo

Abandoned fawn finds new mother in goat at Istanbul zoo
WORLD Maduro says there has been contact with US officials for months

Maduro says there has been contact with US officials 'for months'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Aug. 20 he had authorized contact with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump "for months," in an effort to repair relations with Washington.
ECONOMY Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists’ shopping in Turkey up 70% in first 7 months

Tourists visiting Turkey made more shopping in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the same period last year, according to a shopping tax refund firm’s Turkey branch.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.