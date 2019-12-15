Jamaican wins Miss World title

  • December 15 2019 11:40:20

Jamaican wins Miss World title

KINGSTON-Reuters
Jamaican wins Miss World title

Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned as Miss World 2019 on Dec. 14 and said she wanted to use her title to work for “sustainable change” for women and their children.

Asked about the value of beauty contests in today’s world of MeToo# and the drive for equality and respect for women, the 23-year-old graduate of Florida State University said beauty for her was the least important aspect of her achievement.

“I want to make a change that’s sustainable. So if we’re talking women... it needs to be something that will make sure that their children and their children’s children have a different value of life,” an overjoyed Singh told reporters after winning the title in London.

Singh did not specify what kind of change she had in mind.

“It’s OK to celebrate things like beauty and attributes like strength and those things. But this is so much more,” she said as she hugged her proud parents, Jahrine and Bradshaw.

Describing herself as a “changed woman” after the experience of taking part in the Miss World competition, Singh added: “There’s no way I could chalk it up to just being about beauty, because that’s the last on the list, honestly.”

Singh, who sang a version of the late singer Whitney Houston’s “I have nothing” in the competition, received her crown from last year’s winner, Vanessa Ponce of Mexico.

Jamaicans attending the event hailed Singh’s win as a triumph also for their Caribbean island nation.

“The fact that Miss World is won by a black person is very, very significant to us because it represents a lot in terms of our culture, in terms of how far the world has moved on,” said audience member Christine McDermott, who lives in London.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Cyprus slams move to lift embargo on Greek side

    Turkish Cyprus slams move to lift embargo on Greek side

  2. Turkey adds former Fatah leader to most wanted list

    Turkey adds former Fatah leader to most wanted list

  3. Turkey to continue defending rights in Med Sea, says foreign minister

    Turkey to continue defending rights in Med Sea, says foreign minister

  4. Turkish Cyprus greenlights Turkish drone flights

    Turkish Cyprus greenlights Turkish drone flights

  5. Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth

    Turkish cities beat European rivals in fastest growth
Recommended
Rumi, an inspiration to poets, writers

Rumi, an inspiration to poets, writers
Ancient canal found in western Turkey

Ancient canal found in western Turkey
Turkish cook’s book shortlisted in prestigious list

Turkish cook’s book shortlisted in prestigious list
Culture, art award winners honored at ceremony

Culture, art award winners honored at ceremony
Underwater beauty of Rumkale to open to visitors

Underwater beauty of Rumkale to open to visitors
Catalan artist depicts daily life of Istanbul women

Catalan artist depicts daily life of Istanbul women
WORLD Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Özils comments on China, Uighurs

Arsenal distances itself from midfielder Özil's comments on China, Uighurs

English football club Arsenal tried on Dec. 14 to distance itself from the comments of its star midfielder Mesut Özil after he posted messages on Twitter and Instagram critical of China’s policies toward its Muslim Uighur minority.
ECONOMY Turkeys poultry production up in October

Turkey's poultry production up in October

Turkey's chicken meat production rose by 3.6% year-on-year in October, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

After EuroLeague victory over Fenerbahce, Anadolu Efes defeat Yellow Canaries once again in Istanbul