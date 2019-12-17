İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

  • December 17 2019 17:23:47

İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

İZMİR
İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

A mayor from Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) was arrested over his suspected links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, a prosecutor's office said on Dec. 17.

İbrahim Burak Oğuz, the mayor of Urla district in the Aegean province of İzmir, is the first head of a CHP-run municipality to be arrested since the March 31 local elections.

After giving testimony in İzmir chief public prosecutor's office, Oğuz was arrested by a criminal court of peace on the charges of membership to FETÖ terror group.

Deniz Yücel, head of the CHP's İzmir provincial group, rejected the accusation that the mayor belonged to any FETÖ network.

"There is no chance for FETÖ to survive within the CHP," he said on Twitter. The party condemns the judiciary removing from office those who were elected, he said.

The Urla municipality did not immediately comment.

 

Izmir,

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

    Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

  3. Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

    Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

  4. Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

  5. Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis

    Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis
Recommended
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, Libya

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, Libya
Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney

Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney
Turkey names its celestial objects Anadolu and Göktürk

Turkey names its celestial objects 'Anadolu' and 'Göktürk'
Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again

Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again
Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender

Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender
Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter

Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter
WORLD More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief

UN's Guterres says Global Refugee Forum in Geneva is a chance to discard old model of support for refugees

ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118 billion as of October, the country's Central Bank said on Dec. 16.
SPORTS Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Lithuania's Žalgiris Kaunas will host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.