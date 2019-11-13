İYİ Party leader urges rejoinder to Trump letter

  • November 13 2019 09:56:57

İYİ Party leader urges rejoinder to Trump letter

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
İYİ Party leader urges rejoinder to Trump letter

Turkey's oppositional İYİ (Good) Party on Nov. 12 urged President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to rebuff a controversial letter his U.S. counterpart sent to him last month.

"Be ready to respond to the contemptible letter that sullied our nation's honor," Meral Akşener, İYİ Party leader said during her party's
parliamentary group.

Akşener's remarks came ahead of Erdoğan's two-day working visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump starting today.

"On Nov.13 you will meet with Trump, whom you call 'my friend'," said Akşener.

She added: "Put in your pocket the response to the defamation that was made to our esteemed nation, and hit it in their face."

Trump's Oct. 9 letter was widely criticized as rude and ill-spoken.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

    Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

  2. Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

    Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

  3. Probe launched into death of former British military officer

    Probe launched into death of former British military officer

  4. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

  5. Erdoğan, Trump meet amid painful Turkish-American ties

    Erdoğan, Trump meet amid painful Turkish-American ties
Recommended
Le Mesurier thought of suicide before his death: Wife

Le Mesurier thought of suicide before his death: Wife
Security forces launch Operation Kıran-6 in eastern Turkey

Security forces launch Operation Kıran-6 in eastern Turkey
Turkish envoy at helm of 40th UNESCO General Conference

Turkish envoy at helm of 40th UNESCO General Conference
Turkeys president arrives in Washington for talks

Turkey's president arrives in Washington for talks
Turkey, Russia hold fifth joint patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia hold fifth joint patrols in northern Syria
CHP leader slams gov’t over employment policies, says Turkey ranks 3rd in unemployment

CHP leader slams gov’t over employment policies, says Turkey ranks 3rd in unemployment
WORLD Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets

Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets

An Israeli air-strike killed a Palestinian gunman and Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel as a spike in violence edged into a second day

ECONOMY Poultry production up in September

Poultry production up in September

Chicken meat production in Turkey jumped by 15.1% in September on an annual basis, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Turkey targets Iceland to seal Euro 2020 ticket

Turkey targets Iceland to seal Euro 2020 ticket

The Turkish national football team aims for a victory against Iceland to claim a spot in this summer’s Euro 2020 finals.