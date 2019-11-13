İYİ Party leader urges rejoinder to Trump letter

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's oppositional İYİ (Good) Party on Nov. 12 urged President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to rebuff a controversial letter his U.S. counterpart sent to him last month.

"Be ready to respond to the contemptible letter that sullied our nation's honor," Meral Akşener, İYİ Party leader said during her party's

parliamentary group.

Akşener's remarks came ahead of Erdoğan's two-day working visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump starting today.

"On Nov.13 you will meet with Trump, whom you call 'my friend'," said Akşener.

She added: "Put in your pocket the response to the defamation that was made to our esteemed nation, and hit it in their face."

Trump's Oct. 9 letter was widely criticized as rude and ill-spoken.