İYİ Party leader slams gov’t over twisting Turkey’s agenda

  • November 26 2019 16:34:39

ANKARA
The oppositional İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on Nov. 26 criticized the ongoing debate about an alleged visit by a main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) member to the presidential complex.

Akşener called on the government to return to the country’s real agenda.

“You know, recently, a high-rating event centered around [the CHP] has covered all [televisions]. Let’s not forget, the truth has a habit of eventually emerging,” Akşener said during her party’s parliamentary meeting.

“The nation is waiting for a cure, but look at what these people let the nation go through. It’s a shame,” she said.

Akşener also accused the government of turning news bulletins into a reality show.

“We are talking about who went to the [presidential complex]. But I am curious about who persuaded [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan on blocking the installations of filters to thermal plants’ flues,” she said.

The Turkish Parliament on Nov. 21 passed a motion that postponed the installation of filters to 15 thermal plants’ flues for two and a half years. Before the motion, the thermal plants had a deadline to install filters until Dec. 1.

“These plants will continue to poison our children, the earth and the water for two and a half years. Don’t you have children, grandchildren? Won’t you feel bad when they breathe this toxic air in?” Akşener said.

“Turn back to the realities of life. Turn back to the problems of the nation. Try to find a solution instead of dealing with idle things and conspiracies,” she added.

