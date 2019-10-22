İyi Party leader criticizes Erdoğan of not responding “insulting” letter by Trump

  • October 22 2019 16:09:16

İyi Party leader criticizes Erdoğan of not responding “insulting” letter by Trump

ANKARA
İyi Party leader criticizes Erdoğan of not responding “insulting” letter by Trump

İyi (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener on Oct. 22 urged President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to react against a letter by the US President Donald Trump, which was defined by Erdoğan as not complying with the “diplomatic courtesy”.

“This arrogance cannot be left unanswered,” she said speaking at the parliament group meeting. Akşener proposed the government to halt the flights in İncirlik Airbase for the US aircraft.

“He’s insulting. The letter is missing only a smiley emoji. This is so serious, so degenerate letter,” she said.

“This arrogance cannot be left unanswered, Mr. Erdoğan,” she said stressing that Trump insults the Turkish nation over a letter to the Turkish president.

Akşener cited İncirlik Airbase in Adana province and Kürecik radar which is a NATO mission in Turkey to be used as a reaction to US letter.

The İyi Party leader also said they welcome a deal with the US on the withdrawal of the YPG group from the planned safe zone.

“However, we are also concerned that the uncertainties in the text of the memorandum may herald a new distraction. Are we, or those who delivered is going to collect the weapons of the terrorists?” she asked.

