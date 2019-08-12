Italian tenor belts out for stray animals in Turkey’s west

İZMİR

Italian tenor Alessandro Safina on Aug. 11 performed in the Aegean resort town of Çeşme to raise awareness for the conditions of stray animals.

Paraguayan multi-instrumentalist Victor Espinola took the stage with his harp and the İzmir Philharmonic Orchestra joined Safina in his performance.

The concert took place in the open-air theater of Çeşme and was organized by the Çeşme Alaçatı Nature and Animal Lovers Foundation (ÇESAL).

All of the earnings from the concert will be donated for the treatment, sheltering and nutrition expenses of stray animals in Çeşme, said Solmaz Örücü, the head of ÇESAL.

During his speech at the concert, the prominent tenor said he is honored by performing for the benefit of stray animals and thanked the audience for their contributions.

Meanwhile, Çeşme Mayor Ekrem Oran pointed out the municipality’s commitment for being animal-friendly. He also conveyed that the rehabilitation treatments of stray animals have started in shelters.

Safina is widely referred to as “Pavarotti” of today due to his powerful voice.

The 56-year-old star’s biggest hit to date is Luna (Only You), which was part of the soundtrack for Portuguese TV series “O clone” (“The Clone”).

He has recorded several albums, namely Alessandro Safina (2001), Insieme a Te (2002), Musica Di Te (2003) and Sognami (2007).