Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency

The number of passengers using Istanbul’s three airports, namely Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk, increased by 1.55 million to stand at 104.1 million in 2019.

In 2018, 102.6 million passengers used Istanbul’s airports.

The city’s new mega airport, Istanbul Airport, hosted 52.6 million passengers and a total of 329,799 flights last year.

Istanbul Airport, whose first phase officially opened last October, took over air traffic from Atatürk Airport on April 6.

In 2019, the airport served 12.7 million domestic and another 39.9 million international travelers.

According to data from the airport authority (DMHİ), Atatürk Airport hosted a total of 16 million passengers (4.23 million domestic and 11.8 million international) last year.

Sabiha Gökçen, which now became the city’s second largest airport, saw 35.47 million passengers.

Some 21.4 million domestic and 14 million international passengers used Sabiha Gökçen last year.

DHMİ recently reported that Turkey’s airports served a total of 208.8 million passengers in 2019, a 0.8 percent decline compared with the previous year.

Domestic passenger number fell by 11.3 percent from 2018 to 100.1 million, while international passenger tally increased by 11.4 percent to 108.7 million.