Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

  • January 12 2020 16:10:24

Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

The number of passengers using Istanbul’s three airports, namely Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk, increased by 1.55 million to stand at 104.1 million in 2019.

In 2018, 102.6 million passengers used Istanbul’s airports.

The city’s new mega airport, Istanbul Airport, hosted 52.6 million passengers and a total of 329,799 flights last year.

Istanbul Airport, whose first phase officially opened last October, took over air traffic from Atatürk Airport on April 6.

In 2019, the airport served 12.7 million domestic and another 39.9 million international travelers.

According to data from the airport authority (DMHİ), Atatürk Airport hosted a total of 16 million passengers (4.23 million domestic and 11.8 million international) last year.

Sabiha Gökçen, which now became the city’s second largest airport, saw 35.47 million passengers.

Some 21.4 million domestic and 14 million international passengers used Sabiha Gökçen last year.

DHMİ recently reported that Turkey’s airports served a total of 208.8 million passengers in 2019, a 0.8 percent decline compared with the previous year.

Domestic passenger number fell by 11.3 percent from 2018 to 100.1 million, while international passenger tally increased by 11.4 percent to 108.7 million.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek PM in chaotic Oval Office

    Greek PM in chaotic Oval Office

  2. 4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

    4.8-magnitude earthquake near Istanbul triggers fear

  3. Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

    Some 20 Haftar's forces killed in Libya

  4. Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

    Ankara expects Moscow to convince Haftar for cease-fire

  5. Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket

    Turkish women on road to get Tokyo ticket
Recommended
Shipbuilding industry exports reach $1 billion

Shipbuilding industry exports reach $1 billion
Foreign trade gap narrows 45 pct

Foreign trade gap narrows 45 pct
Top conglomerate boasts fully 10 pct of Turkeys exports

Top conglomerate boasts fully 10 pct of Turkey's exports
Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption
Turkey produces nearly 1.5 mln vehicles

Turkey produces nearly 1.5 mln vehicles
Designed by clowns: Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX

'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees ridicule 737 MAX
WORLD UN aid to Syria to continue through two crossings of Turkey

UN aid to Syria to continue through two crossings of Turkey

The U.N. Security Council on Jan. 12 renewed a cross-border aid operation into Syria for another six months and only from two border crossings with Turkey in the northwest of the war-torn country not controlled by President Bashar al-Assad.
ECONOMY Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

Istanbul’s airports host over 104 mln passengers

The number of passengers using Istanbul’s three airports, namely Istanbul, Sabiha Gökçen and Atatürk, increased by 1.55 million to stand at 104.1 million in 2019.
SPORTS Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey to face Germany in Tokyo 2020 volleyball quals

Turkey’s national volleyball team will take on Germany in the CEV European qualification finals for the 2020 Olympic Games on Jan. 11, after beating Poland 3-2.