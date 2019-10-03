Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy

  • October 03 2019 09:19:41

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
In honor of World Cerebral Palsy Day, Istanbul will draw attention to the neurological disorder, lighting up green two of its iconic cross-continental bridges on Oct. 6.

The Spastic Children's Foundation of Turkey - Cerebral Palsy announced that the Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Yavuz Sultan Selim bridges will shine green -- the internationally-designated color of the disorder -- hoping to increase awareness on the World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Non-governmental organizations and volunteers organize and participate in various awareness activities in 50 countries. The most famous landmarks of these countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Australia and Turkey, will be lit green to shine for the children and adults who have cerebral palsy.

Volunteers, influencers and celebrities around the world will share their photos and stories during these events on social media with the hashtag #GoGreen4CP.

Turkey will participate as well, lightening some shopping centers and well-known buildings in green as well, besides the two bridges.

Nigar Evgin, director of Spastic Children's Foundation of Turkey - Cerebral Palsy, said the group used green in all their work to help awareness for Cerebral Palsy.

Explaining why green was chosen, Evgin said the color represents the most important things for life -- sprouting, growth, relief, tranquillity and respiration.

"We invite everyone to wear green clothes or accessories on Sunday to support this movement of kindness," she added.

On Oct. 6 participants of the World Cerebral Palsy Day will aim to increase global awareness about the disorder that affects 17 million people.

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder caused by injury or malformation to the brain prior to its development before, during or after birth.

