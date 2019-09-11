Istanbul to host refugee economic inclusion conference

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
A two-day conference is beginning in Istanbul on Sept. 12 to discuss the economic inclusion of young refugees in their host communities.         

The conference is set to bring together more than 150 participants -- including main stakeholders from the MENA region, policymakers, international and national NGOs, private sector, academia, and entrepreneurs.         

Participants will discuss various methods for enhancing economic inclusion of refugees and host communities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, such as skills development and employment, entrepreneurship opportunities and access to financial and technical resources.         

The two-day program will be held in partnership between the Dutch International NGO Spark and Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), with the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development (ISFD) and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs as sponsors.     

