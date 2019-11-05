Istanbul to become 'cruise hub' with Yenikapı project

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Istanbul's Yenikapi Cruise Port Project will become operational soon, Turkey's transport and infrastructure minister said on Nov. 5

"Istanbul will be the starting and finishing points in cruise tourism after the port becomes operational," Cahit Turhan told.

Turhan did not give further details about the exact date of the launch but said the tender for the project will be completed next year.

Stating that the cruise tourism constitutes 2 percent of world's total tourism, he said: "Cruise tourism in Turkey grew 23 percent on average annually from 2003 to 2009".

Turkey aimed at 3-million cruise passenger capacity, Turhan noted.