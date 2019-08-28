Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

  • August 28 2019 14:53:15

Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

The average taxi, school bus and minibus fares have been increased significantly at a Transportation Coordination Center (UKOME) meeting on Aug. 27.

“As the transportation community, we were expecting a price hike, an improvement of the tariff for 24 months. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get the increase rate we wanted. We are not that happy,” said Istanbul Taxi Drivers Tradesmen’s Association (İTEO) head Eyüp Aksu after the meeting at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

UKOME decided to increase the average taxi fare 25 percent, raising the drop charge from 4 Turkish Liras to 5. The minimum fare was increased from 10 liras to 13, while the fare for one kilometer was hiked from 2.5 liras to 3.1, according to Aksu.

The school bus fares surged 13 percent approximately, raising the shortest distance fare from 215 liras to 243 and the longest distance fare from 525 liras to 580. In addition to the standard fare, parents will have to pay a fee equal to a third of the fare for the attendant of the school bus.

Minibus and dolmuş (shared taxi/minibus) fares were also increased nearly 25 percent. After the fare hike, the minimum dolmuş fare, such as the Beşiktaş-Taksim line, was put at 3.3 liras. 

“Regarding the prices of spare parts and other costs, the fare increase is not satisfactory. But, it is something as we had been expecting a hike for two years,” said taxi driver Murat Gökçe. “We should also consider the people’s conditions,” he added.

Taxi, fare, ISTANBUL

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan’s message to Washington from Moscow

    Erdoğan’s message to Washington from Moscow

  2. Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

    Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

  3. Turkey wants to continue defense cooperation with Russia: Erdoğan

    Turkey wants to continue defense cooperation with Russia: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey to plant 11 mln trees on Nov 11

    Turkey to plant 11 mln trees on Nov 11

  5. Russia offers Turkey to send astronaut to space station

    Russia offers Turkey to send astronaut to space station
Recommended
New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan

New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan
Ankara, Moscow to hold talks over Su-57 fighter jets

Ankara, Moscow to hold talks over Su-57 fighter jets
Main opposition CHP calls on gov’t to be consistent in foreign policy

Main opposition CHP calls on gov’t to be consistent in foreign policy
FETÖs so-called Turkey operative detained in Istanbul

FETÖ's so-called Turkey operative detained in Istanbul

Turkey performs most organ transplantation in Europe

Turkey performs most organ transplantation in Europe
Tourists discover Turkey’s southeast on hot air balloon

Tourists discover Turkey’s southeast on hot air balloon

WORLD Queen Elizabeth approves British parliament suspension

Queen Elizabeth approves British parliament suspension

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has approved Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to suspend parliament, a statement from the official body of advisers to the Queen, known as the Privy Council, said on Aug. 28.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Turkish Central Bank reserves total $99.4B in July

Turkey's Central Bank on Aug. 27 announced its official reserves amounted to $99.4 billion as of the end of July.     
SPORTS Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Turkey's Trabzonspor will face Greek football club AEK Athens on Thursday in the second leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.     