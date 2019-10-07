Istanbul shines green for Cerebral Palsy

  • October 07 2019 09:08:01

Istanbul shines green for Cerebral Palsy

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Istanbul shines green for Cerebral Palsy

Istanbul shone green on Oct. 6 to mark World Cerebral Palsy Day and raise awareness of the neurological disorder.

Two of the Turkish metropolis' cross-continental bridges -- the Fatih Sultan Mehmet and Yavuz Sultan Selim -- were lit up in green, the disorder's internationally designated color, along with the historic Galata Tower, and several shopping malls and prominent buildings.

According to the Spastic Children's Foundation of Turkey - Cerebral Palsy, famed landmarks in a host of countries worldwide, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, Australia, and Turkey, were lit up green Sunday for people with cerebral palsy.

Volunteers, influencers, and celebrities from around the world also shared photos taken with the green-hued buildings and posted them on social media with the hashtag #GoGreen4CP.

Nigar Evgin, head of the Spastic Children's Foundation of Turkey - Cerebral Palsy, said green was chosen as it represents key elements of life, including growth, relief, tranquility, and respiration.

There are around 17 million people with cerebral palsy worldwide, according to the Australian-based Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

Cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that appears in early childhood, is caused by injury or malformation to the brain prior to its development before, during, or after birth.

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

    ‘Allies haven’t obeyed’ Trump’s call for Syria: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

    Turkey summons US diplomat after embassy ‘likes’ tweet about MHP leader’s health

  3. Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

    Turkey 'determined to clear Syria from terrorists'

  4. Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

    Sarajevo-Belgrade Highway to connect people: Minister

  5. Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?

    Is Turkey's third Syria incursion looming?
Recommended
4th Ethnosport Festival wraps up in Istanbul

4th Ethnosport Festival wraps up in Istanbul
Phrygian Valley visitors double in a year

Phrygian Valley visitors double in a year
Climate change: A menace to wild bees

Climate change: A menace to wild bees
Istanbul to host conference on Asian jewelry industry

Istanbul to host conference on Asian jewelry industry
Architecture of Parion stage revealed

Architecture of Parion stage revealed
Ottoman masters painting spotlighted in London exhibit

Ottoman master's painting spotlighted in London exhibit
WORLD Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany wants closer cooperation with Turkey: Minister

Germany’s interior minister on Oct. 6 called for closer cooperation with Turkey to handle the refugee and migration crisis.
ECONOMY Turkeys services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

Turkey's services exports to hit its historical high by reaching $52 billion at the end of 2019, the general secretary of Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Oct. 5.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.