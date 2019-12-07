Istanbul meeting of Heart of Asia set for Dec 9

  • December 07 2019 16:20:04

Istanbul meeting of Heart of Asia set for Dec 9

ANKARA
Istanbul meeting of Heart of Asia set for Dec 9

Turkey is set to host the ministerial conference of the Heart of Asia – Istanbul process in metropolis Istanbul on Dec. 9, the foreign ministry has announced.

“Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process 8th Ministerial Conference, themed Peace, Partnership, Prosperity will be held in Istanbul on 9th of December 2019,” the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry also conveyed that the conference will be inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Afghan counterpart Ashraf Ghani with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Idrees Zaman, the acting minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, acting as co-chairs.

"Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process, having commenced with the “Istanbul Conference for Afghanistan” in 2011 upon the initiatives of Turkey, aims to enhance regional cooperation towards Afghanistan," the statement read.

During the meeting, Turkey will hand over its co-chairmanship, which it assumed in 2017 at the 7th Ministerial Conference in Baku, to Tajikistan.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

    Sabiha Gökçen wins best airport award

  2. EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say

    EU committed to cooperation with Ankara, senior officials say

  3. Locally-made Turkish armed drone successfully tested

    Locally-made Turkish armed drone successfully tested

  4. Defense minister says Turkey fulfills its obligations within NATO

    Defense minister says Turkey fulfills its obligations within NATO

  5. Turkish Airlines starts Finnish Northern Lights flight

    Turkish Airlines starts Finnish Northern Lights flight
Recommended
No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM

No objection from NATO over S-400s: Turkish FM
Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan

Turkey, Libya maritime deal sent to UN: Erdoğan
Turkish maritime pact with Libya goes into effect

Turkish maritime pact with Libya goes into effect

Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke

Turkish presidential spokesperson urges revoke of Nobel Prize for Handke
Turkey detains 10 for FETÖ infiltration into foreign missions

Turkey detains 10 for FETÖ infiltration into foreign missions

Locally-made Turkish armed drone successfully tested

Locally-made Turkish armed drone successfully tested
WORLD Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from US in prisoner swap

Chinese-American freed from Iran, Iranian freed from US in prisoner swap

A Chinese-American detained in Iran in 2016 and later charged for spying was freed and an imprisoned Iranian was released by Washington in return, and both were flown to their countries, an Iranian official said on Dec. 7.
ECONOMY Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey, Afghanistan sign cooperation agreement

Turkey's Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) on Dec. 6 said it has signed a cooperation deal on information sharing with Afghanistan's National Procurement Authority.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for consecutive wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.