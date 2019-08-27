Israeli statement 'dirty game' before polls: Turkish FM

  • August 27 2019 09:25:29

Israeli statement 'dirty game' before polls: Turkish FM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Israeli statement dirty game before polls: Turkish FM

Turkish foreign minister said on Aug. 26 that "a dirty game" is being played before the September polls in Israel.  

Earlier on Aug. 26, Israel's Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz directed the ministry to formulate a package of measures to "stop Turkey's incitement and subversion in East Jerusalem."       

"A dirty game is once again being played in #Israel at election time," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.     

"Will never give up supporting our Palestinian brothers  & sisters in East Jerusalem, capital of #Palestine under occupation and defending the Palestinian cause," Çavuşoğlu added.       

Katz announced the move in a Hebrew and Arabic tweet, saying that "more details of the plan" will be revealed later.       

The announcement comes before the Israeli "Knesset" (parliament) elections slated on Sep. 17.      

The Turkish government conducts a number of cultural and social activities in addition to developmental projects for Palestinian residents in occupied East Jerusalem.       

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, in which Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.      

In a move never recognized by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state's “eternal and undivided” capital.       

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as "occupied territories" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal.       

For Muslims, Al-Aqsa represents the world's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina. Jews refer to the area as the "Temple Mount", claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.     

Israel, Turkey, Elections, Al Aqsa, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

MOST POPULAR

  1. Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

    Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

  2. Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

    Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

  3. 29 years in Turkey, Japanese man feels Turkish

    29 years in Turkey, Japanese man feels Turkish

  4. From gunboat diplomacy to confronting rigs in Cyprus

    From gunboat diplomacy to confronting rigs in Cyprus

  5. Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data

    Iranian tanker no longer has Turkey destination: Shipping data
Recommended
US continues talks with Turkey after F-35 ouster: Pentagon

US continues talks with Turkey after F-35 ouster: Pentagon
Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkeys resolute stance in E Med’

Turkish Cyprus hails ‘Turkey's resolute stance in E Med’

Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria
Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

Joint Turkish-US operation center fully operational: Defense Minister Akar

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties

Turkey, Lebanon eye enhanced economic, trade ties
WORLD Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but wont budge on demands

Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but won't budge on demands

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Aug. 27 that she has met with a group of young people about ongoing pro-democracy protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters' demands.
ECONOMY Over 88% of Turkish households have internet access

Over 88% of Turkish households have internet access

Almost nine out of 10 households have internet access in 2019, a Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) survey showed on Aug. 27.    
SPORTS Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Aug. 25.