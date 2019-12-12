Israel heading for unprecedented third election in a year

  • December 12 2019 10:33:00

JERUSALEM-Reuters
Israel will hold an election on March 2, its third in less than a year, parliament decided on Dec. 12 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival failed to parlay the previous two ballots into a new coalition government.

By a vote of 94 in favor to none opposed, lawmakers approved a motion dissolving parliament and setting the new election date. It came hours after a final deadline passed to form a government following the last election in September.

In that ballot, and in the one prior in April, Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party deadlocked with ex-general Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White. Neither managed to muster enough support in the 120-seat Knesset for a stable coalition.

The next election, however, will be held in the shadow of an corruption indictment handed down against Netanyahu last month.

Denying any wrongdoing, Netanyahu, 70, has accused legal authorities of attempting a “coup” aimed at ousting a popular four-term leader.

Critics alleged that Netanyahu was trying to undermine the rule of law and set an election campaign theme portraying himself as the victim of “deep state” conspiracy.

As prime minister, Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign as a result of the indictment, and while in office he can ask the legislature to grant him immunity from prosecution.

As caretaker premier, Netanyahu would remain in the post until a new government is formed - a process that could stretch months past the March election if what is likely to be a tortuous new round of coalition-building is taken into account.

Netenyahu,

