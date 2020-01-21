Iraq clashes kill six, injure 60 in capital Baghdad

  • January 21 2020 09:37:43

BAGHDAD - Anadolu Agency
At least six Iraqis including two security personnel were killed and more than 60 injured in clashes between Iraqi security forces and protesters in the capital Baghdad, security and medical sources said on Jan. 20.

The casualties occurred as security forces were trying to disperse protesters near the Muhammad al-Qasim Highway, central Baghdad, according to the official who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Earlier, security forces blocked the demonstrators from advancing towards the Muhammad al-Qasim Highway, to prevent the closure of this vital and important road linking Baghdad and the southern provinces.

Iraq has been roiled by mass protests since early October over poor living conditions and corruption, forcing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi to resign.

More than 500 people have been killed and 17,000 injured in the protests, according to Iraq's commission.

