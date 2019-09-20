Iran's Zarif questions US coalition for 'peaceful resolution' in Middle East

  • September 20 2019 10:36:00

Iran's Zarif questions US coalition for 'peaceful resolution' in Middle East

DUBAI-Reuters
Irans Zarif questions US coalition for peaceful resolution in Middle East

Iran's foreign minister on Sept. 20 questioned U.S. plans for a coalition for a "peaceful resolution" in the Middle East while listing repeated Iranian diplomatic initiatives.

"Coalition for Peaceful Resolution?," Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a statement on Twitter, and listed eight diplomatic initiatives by Iran since 1985, including a peace plan for Yemen in 2015, and a regional non-aggression pact for the Gulf region proposed earlier this year.
The United States said on Thursday it was building a coalition to deter Iranian threats following a weekend attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States was seeking to build a "coalition aimed at achieving peace and a peaceful resolution".

In another tweet, Zarif accused the United States of valuing oil more than people in the Middle East, before leaving for New York for the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations next week, state media said.

"Arab blood vs. Arab oil / A primer on U.S. policy: 4 yrs of indiscriminate bombardment of Yemen, 100,000 dead Yemenis, 20M malnourished Yemenis, 2.3M cholera cases, carte (blanche) for culprits," Zarif tweeted.

"Retaliatory Yemeni strike on oil storage tanks = unacceptable "act of war"," he added, in reference to Sept. 14 attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure which Pompeo called an "act of war" against the world's largest oil exporter.

Iran denies involvement in the attacks, which Tehran says were carried out by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group which has claimed responsibility for them.

Zarif left for New York early on Sept. 20, Iranian state television said, after Iran's U.N. mission confirmed that the United States has issued visas allowing President Hassan Rouhani and Zarif to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Zarif has warned Trump against being dragged into a war in the Middle East and said it would meet any offensive action with a crushing response.

Pompeo said that Trump, who has ordered more sanctions on Iran, wants a peaceful solution to the crisis. Under current U.S. sanctions Tehran is barred from oil exports.

Pompeo did not provide details about the coalition proposed by the United States.

The United States has, however, been trying to create a global maritime security alliance since attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  3. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  4. Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

  5. Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

    Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
Recommended
Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

US expels 2 Cuban diplomats, citing influence operations

US expels 2 Cuban diplomats, citing 'influence operations'
Trump names hostage envoy OBrien national security adviser

Trump names hostage envoy O'Brien national security adviser
Johnson faces Brexit flak from EU lawmakers and top UK court

Johnson faces Brexit flak from EU lawmakers and top UK court
Saudi oil attacks an Iranian act of war, says Pompeo

Saudi oil attacks an Iranian 'act of war', says Pompeo

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

WORLD Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Near-complete official results on Sept. 20 confirmed a deadlock in Israel's general election this week, putting Benny Gantz's party as the largest but without an obvious path to form a majority coalition.    
ECONOMY Turkeys consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

Turkey's consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

The consumer confidence index stood at 55.8 points in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 20.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 