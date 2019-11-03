Iran's Khamenei renews ban on talks with US

  • November 03 2019 13:05:58

DUBAI-Reuters
Iran will not yield to pressure imposed by its longtime foe the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Nov. 3, adding that holding talks with Washington will not solve Tehran’s problems.

“One way to block America’s influence is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America’s pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100 percent wrong,” Khamenei, who is Iran’s top authority, was quoted by state TV as saying.

