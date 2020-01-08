Iran claims 80 US nationals killed in missile attacks

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

In ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi military bases on Jan. 8, 80 U.S. citizens were killed, according to Iranian state-run television.

The claim came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases where U.S. military and coalition personnel are stationed, at Al-Asad and Erbil, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement.

The Pentagon said it was assessing whether any U.S. troops had been killed or injured in the attacks, but gave no immediate indications of casualties.