Iran claims 80 US nationals killed in missile attacks

  • January 08 2020 10:07:00

Iran claims 80 US nationals killed in missile attacks

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Iran claims 80 US nationals killed in missile attacks

In ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi military bases on Jan. 8, 80 U.S. citizens were killed, according to Iranian state-run television.

The claim came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

The missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases where U.S. military and coalition personnel are stationed, at Al-Asad and Erbil, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman in a statement.

The Pentagon said it was assessing whether any U.S. troops had been killed or injured in the attacks, but gave no immediate indications of casualties.

 

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  2. Iran hits Iraqi military bases housing US troops

    Iran hits Iraqi military bases housing US troops

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. CHP questions the current state of Turkish soldiers in Syria

    CHP questions the current state of Turkish soldiers in Syria

  5. Antalya yacht builders rake in over $1 billion

    Antalya yacht builders rake in over $1 billion
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions
Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League

Beşiktaş beat Telekom Baskets Bonn 80-76 in FIBA Champions League
World leaders react after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq

World leaders react after Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq
Another car bombing in Somali capital kills at least two

Another car bombing in Somali capital kills at least two
Iran supreme leader calls strike a slap at US

Iran supreme leader calls strike a 'slap' at US
Prosecutors raid lawyers office where Ghosn worked on case

Prosecutors raid lawyer's office where Ghosn worked on case
WORLD Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

Turkey's foreign minister will visit Iraq on Jan. 9 to try to ease tensions after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in response to the killing of a top Iranian commander, the foreign ministry said on Jan. 8.
ECONOMY Turkeys airports serve over 209M passengers in 2019

Turkey's airports serve over 209M passengers in 2019

The number of air passengers -- including transit passengers -- in Turkey totaled 209.09 million in 2019, the country's airport authority announced on Jan. 7.
SPORTS Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126.