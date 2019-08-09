Int’l opera singers, ballets to perform in Turkey

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency

International Ephesus Opera and Ballet Festival is set to meet globally acknowledged performers with the audience in Turkey’s Aegean coast.

First held in 2018 with 10,000 art enthusiasts in the western Izmir province, the festival will feature five events in its second edition to appeal to the art aficionados.

The performance of Mario Frangoulis, famous for his tenor vocals, will start the event in the Cesme Open Air Theatre, according to Aytül Büyüksaraç, director of State Opera and Ballet in Izmir.

The Italian opera La Traviata will be put on the stage in the Bornova Culture and Art Center to wrap up the festival, she added.

"Each festival will be more beautiful, concentrated and successful than the previous one," Aytul asserted in full determination.

Murat Karaçanta, head of Izmir's Culture and Tourism department, said the coastal city seeks to draw more tourists thanks to its historical and cultural feature.

"We want Izmir to be a city which is also called with art," he said, adding that the festival is an opportunity to promote the province.

Festival program

The festival will be held between Aug. 22-Sept. 3 different venues across the historic city.

On Aug. 24, Şehrazat -- a Turkish musician and composer -- will perform in the Bornova Culture and Art Center.

The third event of the festival will host a concert of Spanish Colors (İspanyol Renkleri) -- a group of artists performing with Spanish music and melody -- in the Ephesus Ancient Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 28.

Young Opera Stars will be performing on Aug. 31 in a concert in the Ephesus Ancient Library of Celsus.