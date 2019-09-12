Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

  • September 12 2019 12:14:23

Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

Razi Canikligil – ISTANBUL
Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

An international phishing gang has been dismantled, and its 281 members have been arrested worldwide in 10 countries with the help of Turkish authorities and others

The operation, named “reWired,” was launched by the U.S. authorities about four months ago. During the operation cash amounting to $3.7 million was seized, the authorities have said. The FBI said that it had tied the gang’s activities to about $118 million in fraud.

Of the 218 suspects arrested, 167 were arrested in Nigeria, 74 in the United States, 18 in Turkey and 15 in Ghana. The others were arrested in France, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malesia and the United Kingdom.

Phishing is an attempt, usually via e-mail, to trick people into revealing sensitive information like usernames, passwords and credit card data by pretending to be a bank or some other legitimate entity. According to FBI experts, criminals’ phishing attempts have caused people to lose $26 billion in the last three years. 

The term “phishing” is a spin on the word fishing, because criminals are dangling a fake :lure” (the email that looks legitimate, as well as the website that looks legitimate) hoping users will “bite” by providing the information the criminals have requested – such as credit card numbers, account numbers, passwords, usernames and more.

Cyber,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

    Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  2. Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

    Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

  3. Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

    Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

  4. Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

    Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

  5. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
Recommended
US Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans

US Supreme Court allows Trump to deny asylum to many Central Americans
Brexit court ruling prompts calls to reverse parliament suspension

Brexit court ruling prompts calls to reverse parliament suspension
Azerbaijan voices foreign policy priorities in Ankara

Azerbaijan voices foreign policy priorities in Ankara
Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN

US-led coalition may have committed war crimes in Syria: UN
Blow for PM Johnson as Scottish court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful

Blow for PM Johnson as Scottish court rules suspension of parliament is unlawful
WORLD Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

An international phishing gang has been dismantled, and its 281 members have been arrested worldwide in 10 countries with the help of Turkish authorities and others
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 12 lowered its one-week repo rate 325 basis points.
SPORTS Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

The best strategy for racers seeking the top place in Rally Turkey 2019 is "the steadier, the better", said the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) ahead of Sept. 13's real road-action.