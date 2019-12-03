Int’l conference highlights good practices for refugees

  • December 03 2019 12:39:00

Int’l conference highlights good practices for refugees

ANKARA
Int’l conference highlights good practices for refugees

This photo by Kerem Yücel shows a Support to Life (STL) member at field work in Turkey’s Harran.

The final declaration of an international conference in Ankara has outlined global recommendations for the protection of refugee children, portraying a healthy environment for the displaced minors and showcasing good practices.

“A holistic approach combining child protection and social protection enables actualization of child rights and increases child welfare,” read the statement released after the three-day “Meet, Share, Inspire: International Conference of Good Practices on Refugee Protection” in late September.

Co-organized by Support to Life (STL) and the Directorate General of Migration Management (GİGM), with support from European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid (ECHO) and Diakonie Katastophenhilfe (DKH), the conference brought together 23 panelists from 11 countries spanning five continents.

The declaration suggested design and implementation of non-discriminatory child protection policies.

“Irrespective of their country of origin or their ethnicity, all children must be protected against risks and their access to related mechanisms must be ensured,” it read.

It also said a code of conduct for institutions working with children should be adopted to avoid risks of any harm.

Establishing a ministry of children would also contribute to rights of children, it said.

“Prejudices can be overcome, and social cohesion can be reinforced through the design, implementation and dissemination of good practices,” the statement said.
“Anti-immigrant and anti-refugee sentiment is on the rise in Turkey as it becomes increasingly legitimate to voice such prejudices. It is paramount to tackle these misperceptions so that activities can be implemented and policy changes can be made.”

Mehmet Sinan Yıldız, deputy director of directorate for the GİGM; Claudia Amaral, the head of the European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Office in Turkey; Michael Hansmann, the EU representative to the Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe, and Sema Genel Karaosmanoğlu, the STL director, were among the keynote speakers at the conference.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey not to allow its public to ‘get poisoned,’ Erdoğan says after thermal plant veto

    Turkey not to allow its public to ‘get poisoned,’ Erdoğan says after thermal plant veto

  2. Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

    Map delineates Turkey's maritime frontiers in Med Sea

  3. Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

    Turkey steals the show from Macron in NATO

  4. Ankara slams Europe’s delays in defense trade

    Ankara slams Europe’s delays in defense trade

  5. Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

    Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya
Recommended
CHP leader praises veto on thermal plants, slams AKP deputies

CHP leader praises veto on thermal plants, slams AKP deputies
Turkey calls on NATO to update for anti-terror fight

Turkey calls on NATO to update for anti-terror fight

Turkey, Russia complete 13th joint patrol in N.Syria

Turkey, Russia complete 13th joint patrol in N.Syria
Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya

Turkish and Greek leaders to meet in London after Turkey’s deal with Libya
Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

Istanbul gears up for snowy weather
Shepherd by day, sculptor by night: Inspiring story from Turkey’s east

Shepherd by day, sculptor by night: Inspiring story from Turkey’s east
WORLD US, NATO praise Turkeys key role in alliance

US, NATO praise Turkey's 'key' role in alliance

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Dec. 3 stressed Turkey's "key role" in fighting ISIL terrorists in Syria.

ECONOMY Electricity consumption down 1 pct

Electricity consumption down 1 pct

Turkey’s electricity consumption declined by 1.08 percent on an annual basis to 23 billion kWh (kilowatt per hour), while the country’s power generation declined 1.89 to 22.97kWh in November, state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing data from the Energy Ministry.

SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor to push winning streak to 5

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor to push winning streak to 5

Winning against Kayserispor 4-1 in Dec. 2's home game, Black Eagles move up to third spot with 24 points