Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's industrial production soared by 3.8 percent year-on-year in October, according to official data released on Dec. 13.

The country's calendar-adjusted industrial production index reached to 120, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

In the month, all sub-indices posted increases on a yearly basis, the institute noted.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 6.5 percent, while the manufacturing index rose by 3.7 percent and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up by 1.2 percent.