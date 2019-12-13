Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

  • December 13 2019 10:49:32

Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

Turkey's industrial production soared by 3.8 percent year-on-year in October, according to official data released on Dec. 13.

The country's calendar-adjusted industrial production index reached to 120, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

In the month, all sub-indices posted increases on a yearly basis, the institute noted.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 6.5 percent, while the manufacturing index rose by 3.7 percent and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up by 1.2 percent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  2. Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya

    Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya

  3. Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

  4. Main opposition CHP submits motion on nuclear plant in Armenia

    Main opposition CHP submits motion on nuclear plant in Armenia

  5. Central Bank slashes key rate to 12 percent

    Central Bank slashes key rate to 12 percent
Recommended
Oil prices gain as US, China close on trade deal

Oil prices gain as US, China close on trade deal
Turkeys daily power consumption up 0.3 percent

Turkey's daily power consumption up 0.3 percent
Consumer loans hit $78 billion

Consumer loans hit $78 billion
Turkey spent $92 bln on social protection in 2018

Turkey spent $92 bln on social protection in 2018
Central Bank slashes key rate to 12 percent

Central Bank slashes key rate to 12 percent
KoçSistem exec among top 50 tech CEOs

KoçSistem exec among top 50 tech CEOs
WORLD New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from White Island volcano

New Zealand recovers 6 bodies from White Island volcano

16 people die following eruption of volcano in White Island hosting country's most active volcano

ECONOMY Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

Industrial production up 3.8 percent in October

Figure goes up 3.8 percent on annual basis, as sub-indices post increases

SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win