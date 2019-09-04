İnceğiz Canyon fascinates visitors

DENİZLİ

İnceğiz Canyon, located in the Kale district of the western province of Denizli between the borders of Aydın and Muğla, offers a unique view to its visitors.

In the area, where Akçay river flows through a deep, steep and narrow valley into the Kemer Dam in the district of Bozdoğan, forms the İnceğiz Canyon, which is also known as “Arapapıştı.”

Work has been completed to promote the canyon, which draws attention with a spectacular view and draw tourists.

Within the scope of a project initiated by Kale Municipality, bungalow houses and cafeterias were opened for accommodation and basic needs.

In the region, the Aydın Metropolitan Municipality organizes boat tours and offers visitors the opportunity to see stunning vistas and rock tombs estimated to date to the fifth century B.C.

Kale Municipality wants to increase the attractiveness of the region by establishing glass terraces there.

Kale Mayor Mehmet Salih Sağınç said that they are working to make the canyon, which they think has great potential for country tourism, a more popular destination.

Sağınç said that visitors to the region can’t hide their astonishment and that they did not expect to see such a view in the region famous for its beaches.

“Especially with the sharing of images and photos on social media, the number of visitors increases rapidly. We estimate that there are 10,000 visitors annually. We want to increase the number of visitors to 30,000 in the first place.”

Sağınç said that they will organize boat tours in the canyon.

In addition to the port to be established in the location of Dambelen, they also have planned a project to build a glass terrace, said Sağınç, adding that the project will be presented to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Among the visitors, Bahtiyar Koyuncuoğlu said that he was informed about the canyon on social media and came to visit it. “The canyon has a magnificent view,” he said.

Gökhan Besimoğlu said that he came to enjoy the view and it is a place worth visiting.

Antalya local Emine Çelik said she was really affected by the beauty of the canyon, adding, “I am dazzled by this beauty. We liked it too much. I will come again soon.”

Büşra Kuru said, “There is a peaceful atmosphere where water and green meet. An area where you can find peace in the green. I feel so lucky to come. This is definitely a place to see if you want to relax. Here you can read a book against the view and sip your coffee. It has so much natural beauty that it takes people away.”